Kentucky legislative staffer tests positive for coronavirus

The director of the Legislative Research Commission says a staff member for the Kentucky legislature has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Monday announcement comes two days before lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene Wednesday to vote on a new state budget.

In his email, LRC director Jay Hartz said the staff member who tested positive for the virus is “recovering and doing relatively well given the circumstances." He says the staffer had not worked at the Capitol complex since March 16. That's when Hartz announced guidelines permitting LRC employees to stay home through March.

