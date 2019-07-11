Warren County among local govevrnments to split nearly $450,000 grant for record-keeping

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is announcing twenty local governments will split an almost $450,000 grant to preserve records.

The grant is part of the Local Records Program, managed by the Department of Libraries and Archives division of the KEWDC.

The goal of the program is to preserve and protect records, as well as make them available. The program also provides local agencies with training and grant support.

KDLA is awarding $449,656 to local governments in the first disbursement for the 2020 fiscal year. Here are the counties and the amounts of money they'll be receiving:

Bourbon County Clerk - $58,500

Boyd County Clerk - $18,000

Clark County Judge Executive - $9,800

Clinton County Clerk - $12,000

Daviess County Clerk - $16,164

Franklin County Fiscal Court - $19,950

Jackson County Clerk - $7,645

Jessamine County Clerk - $23,127

Lawrence County Clerk - $13,147

Letcher County Clerk - $6,500

Mason County Clerk - $10,352

Magoffin County Clerk - $27,426

Menifee County Clerk - $22,200

Monroe County Clerk - $8,840

Montgomery County Clerk - $15,000

Nicholas County Clerk - $17,937

Pike County Clerk - $53,633

Rockcastle County Clerk - $12,960

Warren County Clerk - $19,500

Washington County Clerk - $76,975

Any local government agency can apply for the grant.