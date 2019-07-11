Warren County among local govevrnments to split nearly $450,000 grant for record-keeping

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is announcing twenty local governments will split an almost $450,000 grant to preserve records.
The grant is part of the Local Records Program, managed by the Department of Libraries and Archives division of the KEWDC.
The goal of the program is to preserve and protect records, as well as make them available. The program also provides local agencies with training and grant support.
KDLA is awarding $449,656 to local governments in the first disbursement for the 2020 fiscal year. Here are the counties and the amounts of money they'll be receiving:
Bourbon County Clerk - $58,500
Boyd County Clerk - $18,000
Clark County Judge Executive - $9,800
Clinton County Clerk - $12,000
Daviess County Clerk - $16,164
Franklin County Fiscal Court - $19,950
Jackson County Clerk - $7,645
Jessamine County Clerk - $23,127
Lawrence County Clerk - $13,147
Letcher County Clerk - $6,500
Mason County Clerk - $10,352
Magoffin County Clerk - $27,426
Menifee County Clerk - $22,200
Monroe County Clerk - $8,840
Montgomery County Clerk - $15,000
Nicholas County Clerk - $17,937
Pike County Clerk - $53,633
Rockcastle County Clerk - $12,960
Warren County Clerk - $19,500
Washington County Clerk - $76,975
Any local government agency can apply for the grant.