Kentucky man accused of setting fire, shooting at officers

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots into a residence, starting a fire and shooting at responding officers.

A state police statement says troopers responded to a complaint that shots were fired late Sunday in Bell County, and then found themselves under fire.

A standoff ensued until a state police special response team approached the residence and made contact with 53-year-old Charles E. Lawson, who was arrested Monday morning and charged with wanton endangerment, attempted murder and assault.

News outlets said no injuries were reported, but state Highway 66 was shut down near the scene during the standoff.