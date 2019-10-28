Kentucky man charged with murder in off-road vehicle crash

By  | 
Posted:

LONDON, Ky. (AP) -- Police in Kentucky have charged a man with murder in the crash of an off-road vehicle that left a teenager dead.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a news release that 24-year-old Jordan Obenauer of London was arrested Sunday.

The statement says Obenauer was driving an all-terrain vehicle that crashed on U.S. Route 25 north of London, killing a 17-year-old passenger from Barbourville. The passenger's name was not released.

Obenauer was being held on $250,000 bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. Jail records didn't indicate whether Obenauer has an attorney.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus