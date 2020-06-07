Advertisement

Kentucky man dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 30-year-old Kentucky man has died in a single-engine plane crash in southern Indiana.

State Police say authorities found the plane Saturday after a passing motorist called 911. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows a Cessna Skyhawk C172 departed Bowman Field in Louisville, Kentucky, and is believed to have crashed near New Washington, Indiana, just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators did not release the cause of the crash.

The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant.

The Clark County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms five more COVID-19 cases, 116 total

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

News

Civil Rights Activist still marching 60 years later

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Sunday evening during a peaceful protest in Russellville, Charles Neblett, a Civil Rights Activist and who was one of The Freedom Singers sang and spoke to the crowd.

News

Two vehicle collision results in one fatality

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision from Sunday morning four miles north of Campbellsville.

News

Full interview with Civil Rights Activist Charles Neblett

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Kelly Dean previews protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kelly Dean reports

Latest News

News

Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home!

News

Rep. James Comer to tour Metcalfe Co. factory

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Congressman Comer will be visiting a Metcalfe County factory who's been manufacturing PPE for area hospitals and nursing homes.

News

Good News

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green getting used to their new normal in-person services

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Currently, the church is offering three different services on Sunday and members have to call ahead each week to say which service they will be attending.

News

The 'Funky Bean' celebrates grand opening in Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The 'Funky Bean' will be open from 6 am to 8 pm and they also serve breakfast and lunch.