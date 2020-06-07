Kentucky man dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

A 30-year-old Kentucky man has died in a single-engine plane crash in southern Indiana.

State Police say authorities found the plane Saturday after a passing motorist called 911. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows a Cessna Skyhawk C172 departed Bowman Field in Louisville, Kentucky, and is believed to have crashed near New Washington, Indiana, just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators did not release the cause of the crash.

The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant.

The Clark County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.