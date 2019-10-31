Kentucky man gets life sentence for killing US Marine

LEXINGTON, KY (WKYT) -- A Kentucky jury has recommended a life sentence without parole for a man convicted of killing a U.S. Marine outside a bar in 2014.
Jurors decided not to give 26-year-old Dawan Mulazim the death penalty.
Mulazim was convicted of intentional murder, first-degree robbery, and second-degree assault in the shooting of Jonathan Price.
Price's wife was wounded in the attack, but survived.
Investigators said the couple was waiting outside a Lexington bar when Mulazim and another man robbed and shot them.
Mulazim was previously tried in 2018 but a jury didn't reach a verdict.
He was instead convicted of an unrelated robbery and his co-defendant was acquitted.
Formal sentencing is set for December.