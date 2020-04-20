Kentucky man killed by bullet fired from nearby apartment

Police in Kentucky say a man has died after a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment unit pierced through the walls, a couch, and the man’s back, authorities said.

Frankfort police Capt. Dustin Bowman told news outlets that 20-year-old Samuel Sexton was in a friend’s apartment Sunday afternoon when he was fatally struck.

News outlets report 20-year-old Trevor Fridenmaker was handling the gun that went off in an apartment across the hall and later tried to hide it.

He was charged with manslaughter, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It's unclear whether Fridenmaker has an attorney who can comment.