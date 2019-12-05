Kentucky mother arrested for stabbing 4-month-old baby

Kentucky State Police have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her 4-month-old baby during a struggle with the child's father at a Thanksgiving gathering.

News outlets reported Wednesday that the child was taken to a hospital. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given.

Arrest documents show 38-year-old Katherine Stepp is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Family members told trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated, began fighting over the baby and eventually injured the child's calf. The trooper says she then resisted arrest.