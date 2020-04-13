Kentucky passes 2,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky a day after Easter Sunday.

Beshear said looking at the last week there were only one or two confirmed mass gatherings throughout the state.

"Kentucky, you are flattening the curve," said Beshear. "...this is something we can take pride in."

Beshear said Monday was the first day of testing in conjunction with the Kroger partnership. He said the goal was to ultimately test 20,000 people across the state at multiple locations. The governor said Kroger was doing the testing for free, providing the personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees and set up.

Beshear provided an update on the field hospital in Louisville, saying there were 250 beds onsite and the project was ahead of schedule. He said the facility is flexible and can be expanded if necessary. Beshear thanked the National Guard for their work on the facility.

Beshear said there was good news and bad news in Monday's update.

He said there were 87 new cases bringing the total to 2,048 and seven new deaths bringing the total to 104.. He said they could confirm 20,683 tested for the virus. Beshear said at least 629 recovered.

Responding to a question regarding President Trump's assertion that he, not state governors, had the power to reopen the country, Beshear said he believes the president will ultimately listen to advisors when making a decision. But the governor said he is responsible for Kentucky.

"At the end of the day the buck stops with me, and I'm going to protect our people."