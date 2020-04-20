Kentucky COVID-19 total now 3,050 cases, 154 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave another afternoon update Monday on the effects of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

"We can do this. We can do this in a way that protects people," said

Beshear at the beginning of the update.

The governor gave a shout out to BG East while highlighting positive social media posts from around the state. "It's not just about these kids wanting to play baseball," Beshear said. "It's about everyone wanting to watch them."

BG East Little League wants to thank all our healthcare workers and first responders who are protecting us everyday! #healthyatHome #togetherKy #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/d7HQ4ckiXz — BG East (@BGEastLL) April 19, 2020

Beshear announced his recommendation for no in-person classes for the rest of the school year. He said it wasn't just where Kentucky is right now with the virus, it's following White House guidance. He said it doesn't look like there will be regular in-person graduation, but they were looking at virtual or drive in graduations. "It's not fair, but a worldwide pandemic has hit us." He went on to say he knew high school seniors would be disappointed, but "Your willingness to do it will save lives."

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave an unemployment update saying if you have applied for unemployment, don't reopen a claim or make a new claim because it slows down the process. The only people who would need to file again are people who's benefits have expired.

Beshear discussed the state’s benchmarks – which reflect guidance from the White House – would determine the phases for reopening parts of the economy.

Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage:

14 days of decreasing cases

Increased testing capacity and contact tracing

Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability

Ability to protect at-risk populations

Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings

Preparedness for possible future spike

Status of vaccine and treatment

Beshear reported 102 news cases of COVID-19 which brings the statewide total to 3,050. He said there were 6 new deaths which brings the death toll to 154. One of the deaths listed was a 92-year-old Adair County woman.

Beshear said there were 32,830 tests confirmed, 1,017 Kentuckians ever hospitalized and 263 currently hospitalized. He said there 532 people ever in ICU and 147 currently. The governor said there were 1,134 recoveries.