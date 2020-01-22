Kentucky photo ID bill for voting clears Senate committee

A Kentucky Senate panel has advanced a Republican-backed bill requiring people to have government-issued photo identification in order to vote.

The revised version would allow people lacking photo IDs to present other forms of identification in order to vote.

The alternate IDs could be debit or credit cards or Social Security cards.

The bill cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday.

Three Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill. The measure now heads to the full Senate.

The bill's supporters include Secretary of State Michael Adams.

