Kentucky police investigating gun found at school playground

ASHLAND, Ky. - Police in Kentucky are investigating how a gun ended up on an elementary school playground buried underneath mulch.
The Daily Independent reports the firearm was found by an Ashland, Kentucky, kindergarten student Tuesday morning. The child didn’t touch the gun.
Ashland Schools Superintendent Sean Howard said nobody was injured. Howard said the student reported the weapon to teachers, who notified school leadership and police. Ashland Police said students were immediately evacuated.