Kentucky police seize air fryer containing 20 pounds of meth

Police in Kentucky confiscated an unusual holiday gift from a suspect's home, about 20 pounds of meth that was shipped through the mail in an air fryer.

Louisville Metro Police said in a Facebook post Saturday that narcotics officers intercepted the package containing about $100,000 worth of drugs.

The Major Case Unit confirmed to news outlets that the package was delivered to a suspect's home where officers obtained a search warrant to collect it. The suspect wasn't home at time of seizure.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.