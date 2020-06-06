Kentucky police shooting video raises questions on tactics

The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement is raising new questions about use of force practices by Louisville police.

Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday.

Police have said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.

The department's use of force policy says “force may not be resorted to unless other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted.”