Kentucky pre-filed legislation would ban e-cig flavors

A Kentucky state representative has pre-filed legislation banning added e-cigarette flavors.

Rep. Buddy Wheatley's Bill Request 925 would ban any added flavor to e-cigarettes, including those mimicking food or drink, mint, wintergreen, fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey, candy, cocoa, dessert, alcoholic beverages, herbs or spices.

"The Journal of the American Medical Association recently reported that about one in four higher schoolers now uses e-cigarettes, which is up from one in 10 just three years ago," the Covington legislator said. "For middle schoolers, the rate is one in seven. Most of these young people have easier access to these products than others containing tobacco and are drawn in by the flavors and marketing and then cannot avoid the addictive power of nicotine. We cannot let that continue, and I'm pleased that my proposal has already drawn the support of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky."

The legislation calls for citing anyone who sells or otherwise distributes these flavors in e-cigarette form with fines ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 per offense.

"My bill follows the similar model our country set a decade ago, when the FDA banned certain flavors in cigarettes because of their appeal to our children," Rep. Wheatley said. "That was the right move then, and it's the right move now. The hope is that the federal government will take similar steps regarding a ban of e-cigarette flavors, but until that happens, my bill will at least make sure this is in effect here in Kentucky."

Rep. Wheatley noted that the CDC and FDA have yet to approve vape products as certified cessation products.

Read the bill here.

