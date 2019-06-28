Kentucky ranks near the middle of a list ranking states by UFO sightings

Have you ever seen a UFO?

In preparation for "UFO Awareness Day" July 2nd, the National UFO Reporting Center, the U.S. Census, and analysts at SatelliteInternet.com came together to rank the 50 states by the number of UFO sightings in each.

States with the most sightings:

1. Washington

2. Montana

3. Vermont

4. Alaska

5. Maine

States with the fewest sightings:

50. Texas

49. Louisiana

48. Georgia

47. Mississippi

46. Alabama

The states with the most sightings are all in the northern part of the United States, whereas those with the least are in the South. Does that mean Northerners are likelier to believe in aliens? Or do aliens prefer colder temperatures?

Kentucky came in at 33, close to the middle.

To check out the full list, click here.