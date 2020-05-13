Kentucky receives $97.7 million to increase coronavirus testing from McConnell’s Bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today Kentucky received $97,738,054 to increase coronavirus testing.

These federal resources, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, were made available by Senator McConnell’s Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which he led to Senate passage.

Last week, Senator McConnell also announced Kentucky’s community health centers received more than $10.3 million from the same legislation for additional testing.

“Expanding the availability of testing is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep Kentucky families safe,” said Senator McConnell. “Over the past several months, we’ve seen American ingenuity mobilize a full-scale response to this crisis. I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who continue to step up to this challenge, helping their neighbors and our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to deliver $108 million to increase testing in Kentucky so we can help save lives and begin to safely re-open our economy.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Senator McConnell also introduced and led to passage the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, is making an $11 billion impact on Kentucky.

The legislation has delivered $3.4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and economic development priorities.

Senator McConnell’s legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping 44,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5.3 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll.

Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.