Kentucky reports single-day high for new coronavirus cases

Gov. Andy Beshear says coronavirus cases continue to escalate in Kentucky.

He reported 204 new cases Wednesday, a one-day high for the state. The governor reported eight more virus-related deaths in the state. He kept up his plea for churches to avoid in-person services to help contain the virus.

Beshear described the need to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid gatherings as a “test of humanity.”

The new 204 virus cases bring the statewide total to 1,346 since the outbreak began.

