One easy way to get registered to vote before Kentucky's October 7 deadline is to visit GoVoteKY.com.

While you're there, you can also check out sample ballots for your county.

All precincts will vote for governor, attorney general, state auditor, treasurer, and agriculture commissioner. Many counties have additional races.

The website offers a number of other features, including information on who is eligible to vote and polling locations.

Election day is November 5.