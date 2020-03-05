Kentucky school removes Bible verse from locker room after receiving a complaint

A Kentucky school district has removed a Bible verse from an athletic locker room after receiving a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts told WYMT-TV on Wednesday that the decision came after the organization sent a letter to the district stating that the message violated the Constitution.

Yonts said she consulted with the school board attorney and officials decided to paint over the verse since it was not a student-generated display.

Freedom from Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a statement that she applauded the action.