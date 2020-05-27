Kentucky surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 400

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

The governor reiterated that the more people wear masks and wash their hands, the less the virus spreads.

Beshear said Wednesday's numbers continued to indicate Kentucky was on a decline for new COVID-19 cases. He reported 127 new cases bringing the total to 9,077. Among the counties with new cases were Ohio with 10, Butler with two and Barren, Monroe, Muhlenberg and Warren with one. Beshear said it was good to see Warren County not get hit as hard as it had been recently.

The governor announced six new deaths which brought death toll to 400.

The total number of Kentuckians tested was 200,762. There were 2,142 ever hospitalized with 512 currently. Beshear said there were 899 Kentuckians ever in the ICU and 82 currently. There were 3,124 recoveries reported.

Dr. Steven Stack took the podium to emphasize Beshear's points about wearing masks and how it wasn't a partisan issue. He said Kentucky didn't see the horrors that were seen in other places, but the death toll could have been in the tens of thousands.

Dr. Stack said it wasn't just the elderly affected, but everyone. He said masks are a simple way to prevent excretions from reaching others. He said that there are consequences for disregarding the guidance. Dr. Stack said if you choose not to wear a mask, to please be respectful of others. For those who choose to wear masks he said not to pick a fight over it, and to simply avoid those who were not.

Beshear said he signed an executive order Wednesday restoring the Executive Branch Ethics Commission back to a previous state where the governor wasn't in charge of appointments to the commission. He said it was important to have a commission that will truly hold people accountable.

Beshear announced more testing in partnership with Kroger for next week including four more days in Bowling Green at Basil Griffin Park. "We cannot reopen safely without significant statewide testing," he said. Beshear said there were 150 spots left for testing in Bowling Green on Thursday and almost 300 left Friday. Sign up for testing here.