Kentucky teacher recorded shoving, punching student resigns

A Kentucky public school teacher under investigation for her role in a physical fight with a student has resigned.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed to The Courier-Journal that Carrie Durham Adams resigned from her position at a district high school. Adams had been under investigation since October, when cellphone video emerged on social media of her and an underage male student engaging in a physical fight in her classroom. The video shows Adams shoving the student and the two exchanging punches. The 16-year-old student was charged with felony third-degree assault. Adams hadn't been charged as the district conducted an internal investigation.

