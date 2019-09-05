Kentucky toddler dies after drowning in pond

A 15-month-old toddler has died after drowning in a pond in Lebanon, Kentucky.

At around 11:00 a.m. on September 3rd, Kentucky State Police responded to a home on Helm Schoolhouse Road in Lebanon regarding a one-year-old child who had went missing from a residential daycare.

The child was located in a nearby pond.

The victim, Lincoln Spalding was transported to Spring View Hospital by EMS.

Detective Kenny Brown is investigating along with Social Services, Special Investigations Division and the Inspector Generals Office.