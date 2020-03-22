Kentucky tops 100 positive cases of COVID-19; non-essential retail to close Monday night

Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

Beshear said the total positive cases for COVID-19 numbered 103, with several of the new cases being in Fayette and Jefferson counties.

Hardin and Christian counties were also listed for new cases.

Beshear said he believed over 2,000 tests had been administered to date and the average age of positive cases was 53.3.

Beshear said though the hospitalization rate was high, the ICU rate was about 6 percent.

The governor also announced non-essential retail businesses will close by 8 p.m. Monday night. Beshear said those business will still be able to deliver and provide curbside pick-up services.

Among the businesses that must close Beshear referenced directly: entertainment stores, sporting goods stores, clothing and shoe stores, book stores, jewelry stores, florists, furniture stores and auto dealers.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores and gas stations are not included in the closures.