Beshear announces dates for reopening restaurants and child care

"We are going to get through this, we are going to get through this together," said Gov. Andy Beshear at the start of Thursday's update.

Beshear said there were 7,500 additional unemployment claims from March that would be cleared up by the end of Thursday night.

The governor highlighted a Tweet during his daily presentation of positivity on social media from Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College President/CEO Dr. Phillip W. Neal about their partnership with Warren County Government and the City of Bowling Green to host drive-through testing on SKYCTC's main campus.

SKYCTC is proud to partner with @WarrenCountyGov and @CityofBGKY to host drive-through COVID-19 testing at our Main Campus today. This is one more way we are doing our part to support our community in the fight against this pandemic. #TogetherKY #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/EZfo1OxSQs — SKYCTCPrez (@SKYCTCPrez) May 7, 2020

Beshear reported 208 new positive COVID-19 cases for a new total of 6,129. He reported 11 new deaths with eight of them coming from long term care facilities. The deaths included a 94-year-old man from Butler, a 97-year-old woman from Edmonson, an 89-year-old man form Edmonson, an 80-year-old woman from Edmonson, an 86-year-old man from Edmonson, a 92-year-old-man from Edmonson, a 62-year-old man from Butler and a 73-year-old man from Warren. The death toll is now 294.

Beshear said there were 81,391 tests given, 1,684 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 356 currently, 714 ever in the ICU with 199 currently and 2,177 recoveries.

The governor discussed Phase 2 openings starting with restaurants on May 22. The businesses will be able to operate at 33% capacity and outdoor seating. June 1 will include movie theaters and fitness centers. June 11 will include campgrounds and June 15 includes child care at reduced capacity and youth sports (low touch and outdoors). Beshear said Phase 3 would include bars and groups of 50 people. All phases of reopening are based on coronavirus numbers. Any peak would be a cause for concern.

Beshear reported 269 people tested in Bowling Green as of Thursday afternoon.

The governor announced $10.3 million dollars in funding to expand testing and test related services at 25 health centers in locations including Brownsville and Bowling Green.