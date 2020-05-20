Kentucky total COVID-19 cases reach 8,167 with 376 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The governor stressed the need once again for wearing masks in public. "It's a choice to protect your neighbor. It's also a choice not to," said Beshear. The governor said it wasn't a political suggestion to wear masks, it was basic public health.

Beshear highlighted a Tweet by Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Grayson County during his positive social media presentation.

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center is displaying green lights in memory of those Kentuckians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.#TLRMCstrong #TeamKentucky #TogetherKY pic.twitter.com/fhAVJOd5hl — Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (@TLRMC_info) May 20, 2020

Beshear gave guidance for Memorial Day stressing the need to wash hands frequently, to have hand sanitizer readily available, wear a mask and avoid touching your face, and to be aware of space, with groups of 10 or less gathering outdoors while maintaining the 6 foot distance recommendation.

Beshear reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 and after removing duplicates brought the statewide total to 8,167. He said there were 10 new deaths bringing the death toll to 376.

The governor also reported 158,672 total tests given, 2,016 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 474 currently, 879 ever in the ICU with 98 currently. Beshear noted a huge drop in current ICU patients saying there was an issue with reporting that they believe they have sorted out. He reported 2,919 recoveries to date.

Among the counties with new cases of the virus were Warren with 35, Logan with eight, Barren and Simpson with 4, Allen and Hart with 2 and Edmonson and Grayson with 1.

The governor talked about retired Med Center Health CNA Marilyn Thompson who passed away Tuesday in Bowling Green. He said Rep. Patti Minter told them Marilyn loved her grandchildren, loved singing gospel songs and loved being an active part of her community. "Let's remember Marilyn specifically when we light our houses up green," said Beshear. "Think about her when you ring your bells at 10 a.m. tomorrow. If you pray, say a prayer for her family and the 10 others from today, the 20 from yesterday, and the overall 376 individuals that we have now lost."

Beshear announced more Kroger testing sites including one at Basil Griffin Park from May 26 - May 29. Sign up at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

The governor ended the update with a video out of Glasgow by Danny Williams and his daughter Stella.