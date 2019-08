Officials say tourism to Kentucky increased by 4% in 2018. The industry has grown substantially in the past six years in particular.

The report comes from the Department of Tourism, partnering with Tourism Economics.

The increase from 2017 to 2018 created almost 100,000 jobs and generated $787 million in state and local taxes.

The report cites bourbon, horses, music and arts, and the great outdoors as reasons people may be visiting Kentucky in higher numbers.