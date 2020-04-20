Many Kentuckians still waiting on unemployment benefits

"We're continuing to process and unprecedented amount of unemployment insurance claims and payments," said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Colemane.

Unemployment claims in Kentucky are nearing half a million, Coleman says 13,000 applying for unemployment insurance daily and their offices are fielding 25,000 calls every day. The demand has increased their staff processing claims from 15 to over 1,000.

"Just to give you an idea, we've have processed twice as many claims as march 8th as we did of all of 2019," said Coleman.

Local businesses say their employees are feeling the impact, Hickory and Oak posted to their Facebook page saying their employees had been approved for unemployment benefits since march 17th and still haven't seen benefits.

"Everybody filed on march 17th, for some people it was a seamless process for others they got denied and then they got checks and for others they got approved and they're still waiting on their first round of checks right now," said owner of Hickory and Oak, Josh Poling.

Our local state representatives weighed in.

"Their working as fast and as hard as they can to process these claims, but still there's about 1,000 people processing these claims," said (D) 20th District State Representative, Patti Minter.

"The governor has hired a ton of new people, well over 1,000 to try to handle the shear number of claims that are coming in. That's a ton of work to do and they've got to get all these new people trained," said (R) 17th District State Representative, Steven Sheldon.

"I see people and I hear them when they say how worried they are and how desperate they are. But we're going to get through this and we're going to get through this together," said Minter.

"I'm ready to just get back to work, I want to open the restaurant and open my business again," said Poling.

"No body really knows how long we're going to be in this particular phase of this pandemic," said Sheldon.

"I'm ready to get back to work, I want to run my business again. We need to be ready to get back to work when they say it's a safe time to get back to work," said Poling.

Coleman today in the governor's press conference said if you have applied for unemployment insurance do not re-apply and do not open another claim. When this happens, it causes your claim and others to slow down and causes a delay in payment.

