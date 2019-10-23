Sheriff: Kentucky woman allowed husband to torture children

A woman is accused of allowing her husband to abuse three children in their care.

Sister station WKYT reports that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office charged Judy Wilburn with criminal abuse of a child.

According to court documents, Wilburn allowed her husband to torture the children by soaking their hands in hot water and beating them with items including a shovel.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband, Jonathan Wilburn, who is wanted on the same charges.

