Kentucky woman fatally shoots son on New Year's Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a Kentucky woman has fatally shot her adult son.
The shooting occurred on New Year's Day at a home near Nicholasville.
Jessamine County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Purcell said the mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense.
Purcell said 30-year-old James Davis was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died.
The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department.
Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.