Kentuckyana Jones pleads guilty to charges

A treasure hunter known as Kentuckyana Jones, who was indicted on charges of bank fraud in November 2016, pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

As part of the plea agreement, Michael Barrick says he understands the charges he's pleading guilty to have a combined prison term of 150 years in prison.

Barrick also agreed to pay restitution to more than $1.4 million to the five banks that were listed as the victims in the case.

The three other defendants in the case pleaded guilty last month.