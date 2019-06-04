Kentucky’s crossbow deer season extended

Kentucky deer hunters will have a longer period in the field with their crossbows, after a proposal to expand the season went into effect May 31.

The new crossbow season will open the third Saturday in September and close the third Monday in January. This year that time frame begins Sept. 21, 2019, and continues through Jan. 20, 2020.

The proposal to lengthen the season went through the legislative process earlier this year after being approved by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission (board) late last year.

The extension of the crossbow season is a way to tap into the popularity crossbow hunting has gained in recent years.

Expanding the season provides additional opportunities, keeps hunters afield longer, and helps manage the state’s deer herd.

With bag limits for deer in place, over-harvest is not a concern, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Biologists monitor deer harvest numbers annually to ensure the herd remains in good shape.

This new regulation also allows all youth hunters - those ages 15 and younger - to hunt deer with a crossbow during the entire archery season. This mimics what the department already has in place for Kentucky residents who are age 65 and older. The archery season for deer opens the first Saturday in September and closes the third Monday in January.

According to Fish and Wildlife, for new hunters, youths and people with physical limitations, crossbows can be less intimidating than other methods in terms of getting started, considering such factors as equipment costs and up-front preparation time. They say this expanded crossbow season will create more opportunities for hunters to enjoy Kentucky’s outstanding deer herd.

The changes take effect with the 2019-2020 season.