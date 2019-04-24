Kentucky's economic development chief resigning

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration's economic development secretary is stepping down from the job he has held since early 2017.

Bevin said Tuesday it's with "regret" he accepted Terry Gill's resignation, effective at the end of May. The governor says Gill brought a business executive's perspective to economic development efforts.

Gill played a role in large-scale economic development projects, including Toyota's retooling of its Georgetown plant and online retailer Amazon's decision to build a cargo hub in northern Kentucky. More recently, steel producer Nucor Corp. decided to build a manufacturing mill in Meade County.

Gill says it's time for him to return to the private sector.

A governor's office release says Bevin's choice for interim secretary will be Vivek Sarin. Sarin is a longtime Bevin friend.

