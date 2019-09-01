Kicking Off September On The Heat Wave

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Sunshine lives on through our Labor Day. Temperatures will be very Summer-like, with highs close to 90° with a stray shower possible do to day time heating. The hot temperatures stick around up till midweek.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday with a slight chance for showers followed by a bit of a cool down with more pleasant conditions.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 5 system. This storm is moving very slow as it is in an area of weak shear. The eye has dwindled, possibly indicating a replacement cycle. Dorian is expected to ride the coast north still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane for winds. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Major Hurricane Dorian

TONIGHT: Clear, Some Patchy Fog

Low 68, winds CALM

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 87, Low 67, winds NW-4

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 91, Low 68, winds E-2

