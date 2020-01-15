Kickoff Gospel Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the community gathered at Seventh Street Baptist Church on Wednesday night to kick-off a week of events leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20.

"This is our kick off celebration at the seventh street Baptist church and it's just the one night of the year that we come together in the spirit of unity and in the spirit of the legacy of doctor king to just come together and be together in the spirit of unity," said MLK Holiday Planning committee member, Felicia Bland.

"It's so important I think in today in 2020 that we do our best to resist the temptation of division and remember what MLK wanted for us and that was to bring everybody together," said city commissioner, Slim Nash.

"I am very glad that we once again its the time of the year to celebrate the legacy of Doctor MLK. Our country is at a time that we really need to lean on his legacy, we're going through troubled times and if we listen to some of the things that he wanted for our country and our world we should aspire to attain those goals now and lean on those principles that he instilled in our society and the things that he wanted to see come into fruition for us," said Executive Director at Bowling Green Human Rights, Alice Waddell.



