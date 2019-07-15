Kidnapping leads to arrest of two men in Hopkins County

Two men are behind bars facing a kidnapping charge in Hopkins County.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, they were dispatched to a missing person complaint in White Plains. They say that two individuals left an address on North Scott Street on July 11 around 7 p.m. to ride a side-by-side UTV and did not return.

Authorities say that as they were taking the initial report the missing individuals returned to North Scott Street with visible injuries.

Officials say that they learned that the individuals had been abducted the day before at gunpoint after having been ran off of the roadway by a van while driving the UTV.

Police say the individuals told them they were assaulted, placed in the van, and taken by force to 325 Oglesby Cemetery Road by Danny and Dustin Massey.

Authorities say the victims were, bound, chained and placed into a hand-dug pit on the property where they were shown homemade explosive devices and threatened for hours and were then later released.

Officials say Dustin Massey was a suspect in a previous crime that had been reported by one of the kidnapping victims.

HCSO obtained a search warrant for the residence and property at 325 Oglesby Cemetery Road and also got arrest warrants for Danny and Dustin Massey.

Police found homemade intact explosive devices and other components to manufacture bombs, as well as evidence of the reported kidnapping.

Due to the possibility of explosive devices, HCSO contacted ATF and KSP for assistance.

On July 13, the HCSO, KSP Special Operations, ATF, and FBI, executed the search warrant at 325 Oglesby Cemetery Road.

After a brief period of time, Danny and Dustin were arrested without incident and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. Other charges are pending.

The HCSO is asking for help from the public: It is believed that witnesses drove by when the initial abduction was taking place on Farmers Crossing Rd on Thursday, July 11 in the late afternoon. If anyone drove by and saw four individuals outside of a van and side-by-side UTV please call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.