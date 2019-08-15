Kid's Carousel semi-annual consignment sale Friday-Saturday

The Kids Carousel Child Consignment store in Bowling Green will

host its consignment sale, while also giving back to the community. This is the fourth year for the semi-annual sale.

Clothing, baby gear, maternity wear, toys, and shoes will be available for purchase at the event. The owner of the store says they have items for babies, children, and teenagers.

"We also have several people that have donated their items one hundred percent to the Warren County Public Schools. So, you will come in here and you may see a tag that says WCPS donation and they will get one hundred percent of that," said Elizabeth Oakley, owner of Kids Carousel. "Plus any item that is not picked up on Sunday goes to the Warren County Public Schools so the schools system gets a lot of clothing, books, toys, things like that that can help families during Christmas time or throughout the year."

The Kids Carousel event will take place Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Jaycees Pavilion in Lampkin Park at 920 Morgantown Road.

All items left after 3:00 p.m. will be donated to the Warren County Public Schools Family Resource Center.

