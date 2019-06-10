Kids enjoy sun and fun at Glasgow's Summer Day Camps

The Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department is offering Summer Day Camp to keep your kiddos entertained.

Kids from five through ten can play in the sand pile, shoot some hoops, even get a Day Camp shirt. And they can enjoy breakfast and lunch every day.

"Today we're giving them ice cream," said Day Camp Counselor McKay Bowles. "Tomorrow we're going to the movies and then on Friday we'll go to Ralphie's. And then we also take them to the pool. And the kids just have a really fun time." McKay attended Summer Day Camp when she was a kid, and says it's important for the community to help kids have fun over the summer.

For the schedule and details of the camp, call Glasgow Parks and Recreation at 270-651-3811.