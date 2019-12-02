Kincade, Meredith Earn PFF Honorable Mention All-American Recognition

WKU Football juniors Antwon Kincade and Jordan Meredith have each earned Pro Football Focus (PFF) Honorable Mention All-American recognition, as announced by PFF.

Kincade and Meredith are the first Hilltoppers to earn PFF All-American honors since 2016, when Branden Leston was named to the First Team and Keith Brown, Forrest Lamp and Nicholas Norris each received Second Team recognition.

The duo makes up two of the seven Conference USA players to be named to the PFF All-American Team, with WKU being the only C-USA school to have multiple players receive the honor.

Kincade, a safety from Valdosta, Ga., is tied for first on the team with two interceptions, tied for third with five pass breakups and ranks fourth in total tackles (78), solo tackles (41) and assisted tackles (37) while adding three tackles-for-loss on the season. Kincade also owns the seventh-best PFF overall rating in the nation among safeties at 89.1, while his 91.1 run defense rating is tied for first among FBS safeties.

Meredith, a guard from Bowling Green, Ky., also rates out near the top of his position via PFF. He ranks fifth among FBS guards with a 79.3 overall rating, while ranking second with an 89.3 pass block rating and tying for seventh with a 79.2 run block rating. Meredith is also part of a WKU offensive line that owns the top pass block rating in the nation with a PFF grade of 89.8.

The Hilltoppers closed out their regular season Saturday, Nov. 30 with a 31-26 victory over Middle Tennessee to move to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play for the year. The team is now set to play in its sixth bowl game in the past eight seasons, with the opponent and location still to be determined.