Anthony holt paved a way to spread Christmas cheer to those who may not have anywhere to go for the community.

Holt decided to create an event where everyone was welcome to come.

Kindness for Christmas was a free Christmas meal that included a special guest Santa Clause, along with games for the kids, toys, and storytime with Santa.

" It was on my heart so I had to do it. There were a lot of people that I was fortunate enough to meet upon coming to Bowling Green and they helped me out to get this ball rolling," said Holt.

And others jumped at the change to help this cause.

Logan's roadhouse donated the sides for the meal today, showing just how special the bowling green community is.

"It's a great way to give back. Bowling Green has really touched us in a way that has made us feel like we are home and for us to be able to move across the country and come home, I want to give back to the people that I have grown to be accustomed to and love," said Ashley Yawn, GM of Logan's Roadhouse.

They hope that this is only the beginning of "Kindness for Christmas" and plan on making a yearly tradition.