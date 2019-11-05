Kitchen fire at Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction

On Tuesday morning, multiple volunteer fire departments were called out to a grease fire at the grounds of Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and was well involved when responders arrived to the scene with smoke and fire.

The kitchen functions as part of the restaurant opened to those during auction events.

The kitchen manager says the fire seemed to have started with the deep fryer.

"They had two different extinguishers and Kim (staff member who was there) said she threw flour on it and everything else, because we've got two different ones in there. But nothing -- everything just kept making it worse," said Wanda Jaggers, who manages the kitchen. "It was bad. She said it was just rolling."

Jaggers said they still expected to have the day's auctions as usual.

Smiths Grove Fire Chief Kenneth Priddy says no person nor cow was hurt in the fire.

"It can be rebuilt. It's not a total loss but it's got some damage. A lot of fire damage to the kitchen," said Priddy.

He says the fire appears to be an accident.

Smiths Grove, Gott, Richardsville, and Alvaton fire departments, along with Medical Center EMS, were on the scene.