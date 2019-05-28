Kittenpalooza at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

The Bowling Green - Warren County Humane Society is hosting Kittenpalooza to recruit foster families for cats and kittens.

Fostering is completely free and all supplies are provided.

The shelter only asks that you have a spare room, bathroom, or laundry room with enough space for the kittens.

Leah Lawrence, Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Center Manager, says “We’re getting, on average, 30 to 40 cats and kittens daily now that the weather has warmed up so as you can imagine we are overflowing with cats and kittens.”

Most fosterings last on average 2-3 weeks.

If you are interested in a foster application, visit the Bowling Green - Warren County Humane Society on Louisville Road.

