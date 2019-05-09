Louisville Kroger shooter Gregory Bush ruled incompetent to stand trial

A judge made a decision Thursday that Louisville Kroger shooter Gregory Bush is incompetent to stand trial.

According to our sister station WAVE 3 News in Louisville, a judge ruled that Bush is likely to regain competency after a sixty day stay with forced meds at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center-in Lagrange.

A status hearing is scheduled for July 24. If Bush is deemed to still be incompetent, the courts will not proceed with criminal charges.

Bush is charged with double murder after going inside a Louisville Kroger store and killing two people in October 2018.

