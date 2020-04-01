Kroger announces ‘Hero Bonus’ for frontline employees

Grocery chain Kroger will be paying many of its employees more money for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: WKYT

Kroger announced Tuesday it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for hours worked from March 29 - April 18.

The company calls the pay hike a "Hero Bonus," and it will go to frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

This comes nearly two weeks after Kroger announced a one-time appreciation bonus. That bonus will be paid out to eligible associates on Friday.

Kroger operates 2,700 stores along with a number of regional supermarket chains in 35 states.

