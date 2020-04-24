Kroger announces return of same day pickup and are now accepting SNAP benefits for the service

Kroger has announced they are now back to offering same-day pickup at most all area stores.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the company has seen 3 times the amount of orders coming through its online ordering for pickup at store option.

After hiring hundreds of additional associates enhancing procedures, and in many locations adding additional pickup parking spaces orders are now being processed faster and in most cases on the same day the order is received.

The Pickup service offers a low-contact, convenient service to customers concerned about shopping in stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kroger also has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for its online grocery pickup service.

SNAP beneficiaries can now shop online for groceries at Kroger.com or via the Kroger mobile app and collect their order curbside at their neighborhood Koger.

These EBT card customers can complete their transactions via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

The company continues to waive the $4.95 convenience fee for pickup.

Kroger is supporting local food banks and other non-profits working to address food insecurity.

The Nashville division which includes Middle and East TN, North AL, and Southern KY has contributed over $140,000 to local efforts. Customers are invited to support food banks by rounding up their order to the nearest dollar at checkout, or by donating $1, $5, or $10.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has contributed $3 million to deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation's $3 million commitment was equally distributed between the foundation's nonprofit partners Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

In addition to supporting local food banks, the donation-supported initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.