Kroger inviting customers to join them in helping feed Kentucky's heartland

KROGER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO JOIN THEM IN SUPPORT OF FEEDING AMERICA OF

KENTUCKY’S HEARTLAND

PROVIDING AN EASY WAY TO GIVE AT CHECKOUT

April 10, 2020 --- Kroger is inviting customers to join them in support of Feeding America of Kentucky’s Heartland. Food banks have seen a significant increase in the need for food. Many children, families, and seniors are struggling to make ends meet, so putting food on the table is a challenge. Through its Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, Kroger is making it easy for anyone to help.

“We are happy to support Feeding America of Kentucky’s Heartland and their partner agencies during this unprecedented time,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “They are working hard to get food to those in need, and we know that many will want to join us in showing their support.”

Kroger customers can either round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar, or choose to donate $1, $5, or $10 at checkout. The funds collected will be sent to Feeding America of Kentucky’s Heartland to assist them with their COVID-19 response efforts.

