Kroger temporarily adjusts service hours in Bowling Green

Kroger has released a statement concerning a change in store hours at their Bowling Green and Hopkinsville Koger stores.

"At Kroger, we are working hard to be here for our customers and communities when they need us most. In order to better serve our customers and balance the needs of our associates, we will be adjusting service hours at all Middle and East TN, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky Kroger stores.

Effective today, March 15th, these locations will temporarily shift their service hours to 6 am -10 pm.

Our supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible.

This change in service hours will better allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores.

In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We remain focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy.

As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities."