Ky. Dept. for Public Health looking to hire COVID-19 contact tracers

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 contact tracing.

In a Facebook post, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department said there are part-time to full-time job opportunities available across the entire state for Public Health colleagues. Part-time commitment (min. 20 hours/week) through full-time positions are available.

Start date: As soon as May 15th

Contact Tracer position is available. Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health or Nursing.

Communicable Disease Investigator position is available. Minimum qualifications include that the applicant be a current student or graduate from a college of public health, medical science, college of nursing, or school of medicine.

Social Support Connector position is available. High school diploma, or equivalent required. Experience in social work or public health a plus.

If interested, you can fill out a form by going to this link.