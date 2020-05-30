Ky. National Guard Activated to Help Protect Kentuckians safety and maintain peace

Gov. Andy Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard today to help provide safety and protection to the citizens of Louisville and the surrounding communities, and to augment the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"We're fully prepared to support the LMPD and other state agencies in protecting lives and preserving property," said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard. "We will help ensure that our Kentucky citizens have the right to demonstrate peacefully and safely."

Approximately 350 Kentucky Guardsmen are being directed to report immediately for State Active Duty support. They are expected to be sent to Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in Lexington, 198th Military Police Battalion in Louisville, 761st Firefighting Team out of Greenville and Air Guardsmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville will augment the LMPD in and around the greater Louisville region.

They will be prepared to assist the police in maintaining peace and protect critical infrastructure, according to Kentucky Army National Guard's G3 Operations officer, Col. J.B. Richmond.

The Kentucky Guard will provide support as necessary to civil authorities as long as directed in order to ensure the safety of people and property.